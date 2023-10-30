Springbok fan Kabelo Moumakwe went viral again for his passionate support of the team, this time during the Rugby World Cup final

Kabelo's video shows him kneeling before his TV, speaking Afrikaans, and lighting candles to support the Boks

Netizens were amused and impressed by Kabelo's dedication to the team, calling him a "legend" and "the Springboks player '23"

Springbok fan cheers as he watches the RWC final. Image: kabelomoumakwe

Source: TikTok

A passionate and committed Springboks fan had social media fans laughing out loud yet again after he shared a video of him cheering and chanting the Bokke as he watched the final moments of the Rugby World Cup final.

TikTok video shows man speaking Afrikaans during RWC final

TikTokker Kabelo Moumakwe posted a video of himself kneeling before his TV as he watched the Springbok take on New Zealand and claim victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The anticipated fan even lighted candles on his TV stand and spoke in Afrikaans as he supported the Bokke.

Watch the video below:

It is not the first time Kabelo has gone viral for his unwavering support for the Bokke. Briefly News previously reported that he had netizens entertained after he spoke Afrikaans while watching the quarter-final game against France.

Netizens amused by Kabelo's support

user6336013037397 wrote:

"Mara president bekumele ahambe nawe kobuka final."

Phillip Boonzaier commented:

"If the South African spirit was a person!! You are the Springboks player "23"."

Fiksevent 1 @ gmail .com commented:

"Khathele manje u Kabbelo Mr South Africa."

Athenkosi45 wrote:

"Cheslin Kolbe is world class. You are a legend. Happy Birthday Our Country Loves you ."

pertunernkosi commented:

"Uphele umdlalo akhatheleke."

sthe_Makhoba replied:

"amakhandlela."

Young lady squeezes into a kiddie's Springbok jersey

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young lady had social media users busting with laughter after a video of how she forced wearing a kiddies Springbok supporter jersey in support of the Bokke.

A video shared on TikTok by @sharon_bok shows the young woman buying a size 3-4 years Springbok printed top before heading to the fitting rooms to try it on. It looked like a crop top and @sharon_bok did not hesitate to buy it as she left the store with the Edgars shopper bag.

"What will the kids wear? I also don’t know," she humorously captioned the post.

