A young South African woman has gone viral on social media after she was spotted wearing a kid's Springbok jersey to support the national rugby team

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman shows herself buying the size 3-4 jersey before squeezing into it in the fitting room

Some users have also joked that they are considering buying pet Springbok jerseys for their pets, as all of the adult sizes seem to have sold out

A woman made a plan and bought a kiddie's Springbok supporter top. Image: @sharon_bok

Source: TikTok

A young lady had social media users busting with laughter after a video of how she forced wearing a kiddies Springbok supporter jersey in support of the Bokke.

Young lady squeezes into small Springbok shirt

A video shared on TikTok by @sharon_bok shows the young woman buying a size 3-4 years Springbok printed top before heading to the fitting rooms to try it on. It looked like a crop top and @sharon_bok did not hesitate to buy it as she left the store with the Edgars shopper bag.

"What will the kids wear? I aslo don’t know," she humorously captioned the post.

Some stores have run out of Bokke merchandise stock in some parts of Mzansi, so that may well explain why our good sis here resorted to buying the kiddie's size. She made it work though, props to her!

South Africans respond with humour

Netizens responded with witty comments and banter to the young lady's stunt as others humorously complained about not being able to find any more Springboks shirts in stores.

Qhamalisakhanya Stemele said:

"Phambili nge war oksalayo."

Masegojay wrote:

" I almost bought a pet one for my 5-month-old."

Swigar@213 commented:

"Hands down you pulled it off dear...."

Ace replied:

"Hhho 'Tsotsi laba ."

Zee Delwa wrote:

I just wanna know how they let you in the fitting room with a kids top ."

StheB said:

"It's giving Dlala's song... Ngizohlala ngiyenza iplan."

Tsetse Fly responded:

"Our kids are asked to wear Bokke shirts on Friday and you guys finished them ."

