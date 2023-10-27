A TikTok video shows just how much the rugby fever has many South Africans in a chokehold

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has many people excited to see if the Springboks will bring the championship cup home once again

Netizens cracked jokes after seeing how much people wanted to show their support for the Spirngboks' upcoming final game

South Africans are all in to show Bokke support for the Rugby World Cup. A TikTok video shows how desperate many are to show the rugby team support against New Zealand.

A TikTok video shows people waiting at Pick ’n Pay after Bokke t-shirts ran low, and many were amused by people's dedication to the RWC 2023. Image: @phapsluthuli

Source: TikTok

The video of a shortage at Pick 'n Pay clothing got over 19 000 likes. The video of people eager to show Springboks some love got hundreds of comments from amused netizens.

Bokke t-shirts sell out at Pick 'n Pay

@phapsluthuli posted a video showing people waiting for Pick 'n Pay clothing to print more Springboks shirts. The TikTokker detailed that the store promised to print more shirts, and many sat on the floor to wait.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by Bokke hype

Online users commented that they were amazed by people's dedication to support the Springboks. Some joked that people are never as keen to vote.

user2117331908660 said:

"I had to buy mine from the guy on the street."

Gugum1805 added:

"I'm emotional to see this unity in our country right now."

Michael Kabangu wrote:

"Wow, the dedication."

Kulthum commented:

"When Tiktok tells you to go somewhere... Pnp had no idea what was coming."

LADY_BEE added:

"I got mine printed because people decided to finish them guys, why didn't they make enough shirts, Kanti?"

Florentiä Zwane gushed:

"South Africans uniting together for the Boks, LOVE IT !"

Zeighthegreatest joked:

"But when it’s time to vote?

DouglasAveiro agreed:

"Voting stations are never this full in my hood."

Simphiwe wished the Bokke well:

"The boys need to win; no way."

Kid Bokke t-shirt also sold out

Other TikTok videos show that some young women have resorted to wearing kiddies t-shirts to support the Boks. Even the kid versions are getting sold out over the hype, and @tefelo.a.m on TikTok complained in a video.

Watch @nalo_mzize model the top she got in the kids' section:

