One TikTok viral video of a man dancing his heart out was a viral hit with many online users

Netizens enjoyed watching the man who was dancing to a South African hit song by the late Mandoza

Viewers on TikTok thought the video would be the perfect celebration if Springboks win the Rugby World Cup (RWC)

A TikTok video had many people excited for Springboks to win against New Zealand for the RWC 2023. Online users thought seeing the man's dance moves to Mandoza's biggest song was entertaining.

A TikTok video shows a man dancing to Mandoza's 'Nkalakatha' with some fancy footwork.

Source: TikTok

The video of the dancing man received over 18,000 likes. Hundreds of comments are raving about the gent's dancing talent.

Man shows off fancy footwork

@cleanmodels posted a video of a man who was dancing to Nkalakatha. The video had a hilarious caption as the creator said they would feel like the guy in the video if Springboks won the RWC for the third time.

Watch the dance clip below:

SA love man's moves

Online users commented that they enjoyed watching the dance video. Many people complimented the man on his epic moves. Netizens said they were eager to celebrate the Springboks.

RWC 2023 has SA in jovial mood

The Bokke's win against England in RWC in the semifinals. South Africans were so pleased they took to the streets after the team's win to advance to the finals.

Megan Naidoo said:

"You got moves."

phaswanathibe commented:

"Dances better than me, that's for sure."

Brent wrote:

"This Saturday is gonna be something else the whole country will dance."

tshifhiwaaliciats joked:

"Little girl behind wishrsshe could have those moves."

user4638662214684 added:

"He must be 40 plus years old cos I know this moves."

user2744006549500 joked:

"He has SA rhythm."

Sneke declared:

"We will win."

Man celebrates RWC with 'Sister Bethina'

Briefly News previously reported that the video posted by Thato Nkwana on his page featured two individuals enthusiastically singing and dancing to the iconic Sister Bethina, a song considered by many as an unofficial national anthem of South Africa.

The nostalgic clip is a powerful reminder that music and sports can bridge the divides among people of diverse backgrounds. With the Rugby World Cup in full swing, the timing of this video's reappearance couldn't be more perfect.

