- A video has gone viral on TikTok showing three people dancing to Mandoza's hit song Nkalakatha at a 50th birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

- The clip gathered over 748 500 views in less than a week and South Africans were impressed by the trio's moves

- Social media users flooded the video's comment section, praising the dancers for jamming to a proudly SA hit

You're not South African if you don't know songs like Sister Bethina or Nkalakatha. Mzansi citizens of all ages and races have been jamming to the hit songs for years and they're not planning on stopping any time soon.

Rojhey Herselman and two of his friends went viral after a video was shared on TikTok showing them dancing to Mandoza. Photo credit: Rojhey Herselman / TikTok.

Source: UGC

Three white South Africans decided to kick off 2023 by dancing to Mandoza's Nkalakatha and a video of their moves was posted on TikTok. The video was shared by one of the dancers, Rojhey Herselman.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He captioned the video: "Steal a laptop. #Retha 50th bday. #All joining in."

The clip went viral on Mzansi social media, gathering over 748 500 views and 32 600 likes.

Take a look at the video below:

TikTok users share their views on the vibey video

South Africans of all races rushed to give their views on the clip and the comment section definitely passed the vibe check. The video gathered more than 2 400 comments, most of which were positive.

TikTok user Xena said:

"South Africa is many things but boring isn't one them"

Aurora_von_Bow added:

"No one loves this song more than Afrikaans people at a wedding!"

Ellie wrote:

"Mandoza is smiling on you from heaven."

Sipho Wander commented:

"Guys why can't we live like this everyday not on TikTok, love the guy."

Thapiwa1 said:

"This talent is unmatched. You all killed me with so much joy."

TikTok user, who goes by the handle user5878680461185, commented:

"Kobus you can lead us."

Joyce Machethe wrote:

"I didn't see that jump coming. Love it."

Energetic white guy shows off his inner Zulu warrior with traditional dance moves

It is not the first time a white South African has gone viral for celebrating one of the proud African cultures. Briefly News previously reported on a young man who honoured the Zulu culture with some fire traditional moves.

The video clip was shared by @winstoninnes on Instagram and shows the gentleman identified as Tyler Loomes (@tylerloomes) dressed in a full men’s traditional attire as he dances and moves around encircled around him with great energy.

“The times they are changing, my Boy @tylerloomes went IN.,” the Instagram post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News