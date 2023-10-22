A video of South African motorists celebrating Springboks' triumph against England has gone viral

The excited crowd stopped their cars and filled the streets to dance and wave the national flags high

SA netizens filled with pride could relate to the jubilation in the video and thanked the Bokke for unifying the Mzansi people

South Africans stopped traffic to celebrate the Springboks' victory. Image: @dukkes.on.the.beat

Source: TikTok

A video of South African drivers throwing a wild celebration after the Springboks defeated England is blowing up all over the internet.

Handrè Pollard's epic penalty kick

South Africa snatched a nail-biting win against England, securing their spot in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

What's even crazier is that Handrè Pollard's last-minute penalty kick made it happen, giving South Africa a 16-15 win on Saturday night.

Springboks victory sparks street party

The excitement was so intense that drivers just abandoned their cars and took over the streets, busting out some dance moves and hoisting their Rainbow Nation flags. The video posted by @dukkes.on.the.beat showed the spontaneous family meeting that no one wanted to miss.

Watch the video below:

Rugby unites South Africans

South African netizens were all over the video, feeling the pride in their bones and thanking the Bokke for bringing the entire nation together.

Read some of the comments below:

@magodide24 posted:

"The Springboks are keeping us united."

@cutielenisha commented:

"We understood the assignment."

@a.msomi wrote:

"I've never seen South Africa's Soo united. "

@officialboeba stated:

"If we win the final then SA will be ungovernable for a week."

@userkingdomapostolos added:

"It's not about the Cup, it's about who we beat England, and King Charles."

@amen.athi posted:

"Let’s be real South Africa is the best place to be."

@limited_ambitions noted:

"I love how we moved from soccer to being the biggest supporters of Rugby. SA is the best man."

@thevidsguy1 added:

"This time last week I had French toast. Today I’m having a full English breakfast. "

@miss_nampss commented:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

Source: Briefly News