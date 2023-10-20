A woman's journey from Mamelodi to Centurion, costing only R9.50, has sparked widespread admiration in Mzansi

Her sincere praise in a TikTok video for the train ride reflects the exceptional service offered by Metro Rail

People throughout the country shared the prices they pay when using the newly vamped-up trains

One woman's recent journey from Mamelodi to Centurion left her utterly impressed.

Woman impressed by Metro Rail

Paying a mere R9.50 for the train ride, TikTok user @blackfanta162 couldn't help but applaud the remarkable service she experienced. The affordability and reliability of her trip were noteworthy, showcasing that it's possible to have efficient and budget-friendly public transportation.

Her experience is a welcome change from the typical commuter complaints, highlighting the well-organised transit system. This woman's video is a testament to the efforts made by rail operators like PRASA to provide accessible and dependable transportation to South African commuters.

Mzansi impressed by Metro Rail train

The woman's positive experience has got people talking about their own experiences. Many shared how much they pay for their trips.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Johannes Malemela said:

"R5 from Soshanguve to Polokwane."

@Nolu.Mthembu asked:

"Jozi to Sandton?"

@Dudu Netshiavha shared:

"Yes mam. Isitimela sabantu."

@Mlungisi Nicholas commented:

"R8.50 from Naledi to Durban."

@king_David said:

"PRASA is so clean, we must use it more. I have only ridden once and it was nice."

@sgi praised:

"Love this, let's go PRASA, take it to other provinces as well."

@Beerus_012 commented:

"Let's take care of our trains and stop blaming the government for everything."

