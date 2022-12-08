Mzansi had a lot to discuss after a clip of people singing church hymns on the train was uploaded

Many folks admitted that they didn't know what it was like to take the train, so seeing the clip was eye-opening

South Africans were somewhat split on the video, with some people loving the energy being shown while others disagreed with the act

A clip of some passengers singing church hymns on a train made the rounds on the socials and inspired a discussion about it.

The passengers were standing close to one another on the packed train. Images: @Mthu_ _d/ Twitter, Images by Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images

@Mthu__d shared the video and his dislike of having church on a train in a Twitter post. The upload also had others sharing their stories about similar events that their moms and dads used to discuss when growing up.

Hymns on rails

According to the Daily Maverick, Prasa has issued a ban on gospel songs being sung on their trains, and preachers and train traders were not too happy about it. This means that the scene shown in the video won't be allowed to happen anymore in the future.

Even though that's the case, many peeps enjoyed the energy and atmosphere of such an environment and even shared stories about it. Others found the sight to be uncomfortable.

See the comments below:

@koko_matshela said:

"This is how we grew up. Naledi Park Station line. The masses of our people. My parents, among them at 4 am, were in those trains full of hope. That's when you see that black people are resilient."

@Scarlet_302 mentioned:

"Loooolz hhayi I'm open for judgements, but I'll take Gautrain anytime, eksen kuvukwa umsindo ngeke bakithi hawu."

@KhumaloMphe asked:

"These are the vibes on them trains? "

@General_JBison posted:

@TheBlackspice commented:

"Trains from Umlazi to Durban are dominated by Shembe people and Ave kumnandi esitimeleni."

@Smiso71061900 said:

" 'Religion is the opiate of the masses' Karl Marx"

@SaneleW2 mentioned:

"Close this chaotic behaviour, passengers want to reach their work destination peacefully."

@authoressMaru posted:

"They can’t do that, they’re gonna break people’s spirits."

