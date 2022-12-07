South Africans found themselves passionately agreeing with an influencer who said it's important to spoil boyfriends

Relationships tend to bring about warring sides on the socials, but most peeps agreed with the sentiment

Folks across Mzansi had a predominantly calm conversation about the matter, but some were there just for funny jokes

Mjolo is one of social media's go-to topics for conversation, and this time, a woman stated that it was important to spend money on boyfriends.

The stunner brought many like-minded peeps to the comment section and added more thoughts to the convo. Images: simphiweyinkosi_khoza/ Instagram

Source: Twitter

@simphiwe_khozaa was the lady who made the bold claim on Twitter and had eager men and similar-minded women agreeing with her opinion. She also implied that broke women wouldn't see things her way.

A two-way street

For some women, the man is supposed to be spoiling and treating them well. The phrase "indoda must" is usually accompanied by the supposed gender roles a man is supposed to have in a relationship.

The conversations in the comments were an inverse of the trope and focused mostly on the benefits of treating a man, with many well-thought opinions and stories being given.

See the comments below:

@Xopje9 said:

"It will never make him stay, so yes am looking at it from a broke women's point of view."

@hautemami1 mentioned:

"I do that to mine,in return - he takes care of everything else in between, errands, takes care of me when ill, supports my work and would do anything my kids ask him to, taking a lot of stress out of my hands - so what’s a lunch or dinner bill,don’t come at me I have BP "

@Msentifela1 shared:

@blueEyeBallz commented:

"It is not that women are broke. Women are just naturally selfish, manipulative and exploitative. They "love" where they benefit."

@Thaliba77030187 posted:

"You deserve the whole bakery full of all sort of cakes "

@Penuel__ uploaded:

@Salom71380038 shared:

"I love spoiling mine and his speechless everytime I do it."

Source: Briefly News