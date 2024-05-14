Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Mshayi, who just bought a big piece prime real estate

The DJ and entrepreneur from Khayelitsha in Cape Town stunned fans by sharing a photo of him beaming next to the fence of his new property

Netizens are congratulating the Rands owner with great excitement and lauding his black excellence

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mshayi, the co-owner of the popular groove spot, Rands in Cape Town, stunned his Instagram followers with a picture of himself standing on his new enormous property.

Khayelitsha DJ and entrepreneur Mshayi surprised fans by showing off his first big boy purchase. Image: Mshayi

Source: Facebook

Mshayi is excited to embark on this exciting journey while keeping fans in the dark. The star is feeling grateful and captioned his wonderful memory:

“Grateful beyond words for this new chapter. We are excited to cultivate dreams and grow memories. Here’s to endless possibilities and abundant blessings ahead!”

See the photo of Mshayi on his property below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Driven by passion

Mshayi, whose real name is Madoda Mbeki, has been driven by passion since childhood. The iParty hitmaker and Mshayi Productions founder is a varsity dropout from Khayelitsha who decided to follow his dream.

The DJ had a strong interest in graphic design and engineering, which he put to good use and became the celebrated artist we know and love today.

The star attributes his success to God, whom he thanks for the “little success” he has.

Mshayi’s favourite quote is:

“Do what you love and love what you do, it will take you places.”

Mshayi's fans and celebs stan black excellence

The DJ’s followers left many comments congratulating him on his big-boy purchase.

Influencer and friend @zuki_lamani expressed her excitement:

“Congratulations again, chomiiii. Love you so much.”

Cape Town Dj @_mrthela showed love for his homie and commented:

“It’s about to go down!”

@drewlele is anticipating a huge festival on the land and said:

“1st Sunday - The Festival.”

Couple who met at Rands celebrate wholesome marriage

Mshayi's Rands also happens to be a love nest. In a previous report by Briefly News, a couple who met at the popular groove place in Khayelitsha have now taken the first step to the altar.

@maka_zazi, also known as Jolakazi, took to her TikTok account and shared a video that garnered over 100K views of the moments from her lobola negotiations. In the video, relatives, presumably from the boyfriend's family, enter Jolakazi's home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News