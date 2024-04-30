A stunning lady took to social media to showcase her lobola ceremony, and netizens loved it

The TikTok video went viral on the internet, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they flocked to the woman's comments section to gush over her lobola ceremony

A woman's lobola ceremony video has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in awe. The lady's lobola day took centre stage. Its lively atmosphere and diversity of cultures enthralled online users.

A South African lady wowed online users with her lobola ceremony in a TikTok video. Image: @eleighsa

Source: TikTok

Chinese man pays lobola for his South African wife

Two families are seen getting together to celebrate their loved ones' union. Uncles are pulling up to the gate, ladies are lying on the ground in front of the gate, and the makoti looks stunning in her traditional attire, which is all featured in the video that @eleighsa shared on TikTok.

The clip of the traditional ceremony also geared 128K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform within a few hours of its publication.

@eleighsa took to TikTok and captioned her post saying:

"A promise kept, a dream come true."

Watch the video below:

Peeps wowed by the beautiful ceremony

Many online users loved the woman's lobola ceremony and cultural heritage that the couple displayed, which wowed netizens.

Noxy said:

"Wow, this is so beautiful, congratulations, chomie."

Sasa gushed over the bride, saying:

"You're so stunning."

User added:

"Wow, so priceless."

TheGodFearingMakoti wrote:

"This was just perfect and too beautiful."

Ayanda Ngema commented:

"Awwww, congratulations, beautiful."

Nondumi-Jay said:

"Wow, so cute, congratulations, sisi."

MaybeZama added:

"Congratulations, Elisa!! This is so beautiful and God was in the neighbourhood, man!"

Lobola day celebrations unveiled in Mzansi in a TikTok video

