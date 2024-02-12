A young lady took to social media to showcase how she rocked her cultural outfits at her workplace

In the clip, the woman can be seen dressed in various African print skits, which left peeps in awe

Netizens loved her fashion sense as they rushed to her comments to gush over the stunner's clothing

A South African woman wowed online users with her traditional outfits, which she wore at the office.

A young South African lady took to TikTok to showcase her cultural wear for the office. Image: @thebeehivebeauty

Mzansi woman rocks cultural outfits at the office.

A video shared by @thebeehivebeauty on TikTok shows the lady standing in her work bathroom and posing in different traditional outfits. At the beginning of the clip, the young lady can be seen standing in front of a mirror dressed in a black blazer with a black vest and brown African print skirt. As the video progressed, she wore a white top with a traditional blue print skirt. At the end of the clip, she can be seen wearing an Adidas Samba with a white T-shirt and a denim top with her black handbag on her shoulder.

Online users gushed over the lady's fashion

Her content entertained people as they flocked to her comments to express their thoughts on her style while others simply gushed over her outfits.

Sunshine.s5 said:

"I applaud you for keeping with the tradition. Personally, I couldn’t."

Malva wrote:

"Thursday, I love the jersey and the colour, and you, of course, umhle wele."

Claudine Mondlane gushed over her clothing, saying:

"You ate, ma. Please plug me in with the Thursday pullover."

Dumisile Gumede shared:

"I've stolen the ideas... I'm next."

Ndaba commented:

"All of them! You look amazing! Blessings on your new journey."

