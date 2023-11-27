A TikTok video featuring women in stunning Xhosa outfits lit up many timelines across Mzansi

Their energetic dance and vibrant ensembles beautifully showcased the richness of Xhosa culture

The footage gained thousands of views, and netizens expressed their admiration for the cultural display in the comments section

A woman dazzled the internet with her beautiful Xhosa traditional dress. Image: @nomthana

A group of women grabbed Mzansi's attention with their eye-catching Xhosa attire on TikTok.

Xhosa dress with matching doek

One lady stood out in a beautiful yellowish mustard dress. The pattern of the traditional gown with the matching doek is the focal point of the festive video.

The energetic dance, accompanied by radiant smiles, brings the vibrancy of Xhosa culture to life in the clip posted by @nomthana.

Mzansi enjoys cultural display

The joyous ladies captured the hearts of Mzansi. The footage gained thousands of views. Netizens enjoy watching displays of culture on social media, and this video was no different.

Watch the video below:

Comments overflow with admiration

In the comments section, people couldn't help but admire the stunning Xhosa attire, particularly praising the woman in the striking yellow ensemble.

@ms_marv said:

"This lady's dress is absolutely stunning."

@s.xolim shared:

"I need that mustard dress asap."

@antheafortuin36 wrote:

"Ladies your dresses are absolutely beautiful."

@letty_msim mentioned:

"I wouldn’t mind being a Xhosa wife as a Zulu girl.♥️"

@Phumi@32 highlighted:

"Beautiful people of SA."

@MrsKhowane posted:

"Xhosa attires are the best in Africa. I thank God for being a member of this beautiful family."

@Nutty_658 stated:

"Plug for the dress please."

@Fezz_p added:

"Xhosa people are refusing to remove their feet from our necks."

