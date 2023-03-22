A video of a young girl posting a video of herself and then revealing her mother has gone viral

The duo are seen rocking their traditional Xhosa wear, and peeps have been impressed at how amazing they both look

Many people mistook the young woman's mother for her sister, and the video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments

Mother and daughter duo go viral for rocking Xhosa attire. Images: likho.nonyongo/TikTok

Likho Nonyongo, a young woman from Cape Town, posted a TikTok video of herself and her mother. In the video, the daughter wanted to show the world how beautiful her mother was.

With over 2.7 million views, the video shows Likho in a modern Xhosa outfit, transcending into her mother wearing the traditional attire.

People were amazed at the outfits, the details and the colour. Many also liked the traditional and modern twists showcasing the difference between generations.

Nonyongo jumped on the TikTok trend of individuals showcasing their family members who are more beautiful than them.

Xhosa mother and daughter duo have set Mzansi alight

Peeps could not get enough of how amazing they looked.

Here are some of the comments below:

Asemahle said:

"Kodwa your dress, I could cry 40 days and 40 nights."

That's so Interesting said:

"Liked her video yesterday, l thought she was your sis."

JH said:

"In the traditional clothes, yesss."

another commented:

Are you sure that she’s not your sister? Nibahle maarn."

Some said they could not see the difference:

Nancy Antwi said:

"I actually thought it was you in both dresses until I read caption. You are beautiful."

Rosey commented:

"Not me thinking it is the same person, she just changed outfits."

