A South African woman created quite a stir on social media after revealing that she is a first-time home buyer

In the video, the young lady is seen singing and dancing to Lemoto Yam by South African singer Ntando

Mzansi applauded her accomplishments and wished her well on reaching this significant milestone in her life

Mukondelei Anemone celebrates buying her first house. Images: @mukondelelianemone/TikTok

Orphan buys property and celebrates huge achievement!

A remarkable young woman named Mukondeleli Anemone shared a video on TikTok to announce the purchase of her first home. The brand-new homeowner uploaded the video on all her social media pages, including Instagram, showing her excitement with the rest of South Africa.

In the video, the 23-year-old celebrates her achievement and dances to the TikTok version of Iduma Kamnandi Lenqwelo by Ntando. The young teacher captioned her video:

"Dear orphan, everything is possible with God. Homeowner at 23! Rest now, Mum and Dad."

TikTokkers applaud young woman's huge acheivement

Mukondeleli was recognised for her accomplishments by numerous TikTokkers, the majority of whom are orphans too. Despite not having any parents, they were impressed and offered their congratulations.

Check out some of the comments below:

SekeleSophie commented

"It's the year of orphans. I've also got my first permanent post in teaching. #Orphan"

Monkie said:

"I'm also an orphan who has been through hell at a young age but I was also able to own property at the age 26."

Busisiwe said:

"Seeing orphans comments here. I believe this year is ours."

Clarissa Lawrence commented:

"I love this for you. I'm also an orphan and got my first property last year. So happy for you."

Nhlonipho Nyambi said:

I highly recommend Jesus ❤️ You are a living testimony sis."

nompumelelo said

Indeed their spirits are with us. I'm inspired."

Simon anashy said:

"Even if we don't have our parents with us, their blessings are always with us."

