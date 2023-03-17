AKA's heartbroken mother Lynn Forbes continues to remember her late son on her official social media platforms

In her latest post, Lynn shared a video of herself dancing to Brenda Fassie's Weekend Special with her assassinated son

Social media users took to her timeline to comfort the inconsolable mother, adding that they too also feel the pain

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA's heartbroken mom continues to remember the assassinated rapper. Lynn Forbes took to her timeline ad posted a video of herself and AKA getting down to Brenda Fassie's Weekend Special.

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes continues to remember her late son. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes continues to mourn AKA

Taking to Instagram, the grieving mother shared that Supa Mega's physical absence makes her world feel depopulated. Lynn's son was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. AKA was outside a popular restaurant when two gunmen opened fire on them killing the rapper instantly.

Not even one person has been arrested for his murder. His assassination shook the whole of Mzansi as it was caught on CCTV camera. ZAlebs reports that Lynn is inconsolable following the Fela In Versace hitmaker's death. She captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to the video of Lynn Forbes dancing with AKA

Peeps took to Lynn's comment section on the photo and video-sharing app to share their thoughts on her touching post. Many comforted her.

saruduks commented:

"Oh God, this boy experienced all your love shame."

collinscr wrote:

"Yhoo, this is painful to see. I can only imagine your pain. One of AKA’s idols, he often mentioned, Miss Brenda Fassie."

nadine_brock001 said:

"He was murdered and we're just supposed to go on with life just like that."

zinhlemashika commented:

"Ahhhh AKA, the life of the party. we all feel the utmost pain of losing you."

thandi.makhubele wrote:

"Gather strength and be strong against all odds. I know he wants that for you mama Lynne, yoh how I wish it was just a bad dream."

kgotsolobakeng added:

"Sending you love and strength mam Lynn. Be comforted."

AKA's fans continue to visit his grave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans continue visiting his grave. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was shot dead a month ago while out with friends on Florida Road in Durban.

A concerned tweep took to Twitter to share a video of AKA's fans visiting his grave in Johannesburg. The tweep said he has seen four videos of people visiting the grave of Supa Mega. @thegreatoneza captioned it:

"I really don't know how to feel about this hey, this is the fourth TikTok I've seen this week. Forbes fam should have gone for a private cemetery."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News