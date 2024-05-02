Popular media personality Ntokozo Molefe is still mourning the passing of her partner, DJ Mulo, who recently died after battling cancer

In an emotional social media post, she expressed ongoing grief, saying his death still hurts as much as the day he passed

Fans are offering support and love on social media, sending heartfelt messages of comfort to the star

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

TV presenter and actress Ntokozo Molefe shared a touching post talking about how she is still trying to wrap her head around her partner DJ Mulo's untimely passing.

Ntokozo Molefe has shared a touching post on her page. Image: @simplyntk

Source: Instagram

Ntokozo Molefe continues to mourn DJ Mulo's death

Mzansi media personality Ntokozo Molefe is still reeling following her partner and baby daddy Cliff Nhlamulo Hlungwani's passing, who was popularly known as DJ Mulo. The radio personality passed away recently after a battle with cancer.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ntokozo Molefe shared a cute video showing her time with the love of her life alongside a touching caption. She said that to this day, Mulo's death still hurts like the day he passed away. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Another month without you, and it still hurts as the day we lost you… Everything is so hard without you."

Fans comfort Ntokozo Molefe

Social media users flooded the actress' timeline with heartwarming responses. Many shared messages of strength and love.

@milfza said:

"We Love You! ❤️ And He Loves You & Baby Boy Forever! Stay Strong. God Is Watching Over Y’all. ❤️"

@delanetsipa commented:

"Awwwww, I’m so so sorry. Forever sending you my love ❤❤"

@tumiie.mashiie added:

"❤️l Lve & light, sweetie."

@natty_majoni said:

"Still can’t believe this..."

@naledimoopelwa wrote:

"Godspeed, mama ♥️"

Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse’s friends raise over R187K for his family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that slain Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse had loyal friends. The late DJ and MC’s family received a generous amount of money from his friends during his funeral service on Sunday, 28 April.

The passing of DJ and MC Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse still does not make sense to many. The star’s vehicle was struck by a hail of bullets in Soshanguve, a township in Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News