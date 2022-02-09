O'Neal Africa has let his heart out in a post to commemorate two months after the death of Naledi Willers

He took to social media to express how his life has not been the same since the untimely passing of his friend

Willers who was famous for appearing in The Real Housewives of Johannesburg succumbed to cancer and was laid to rest in Botswana

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Losing a loved one especially a close friend is not easy.

O'Neal Africa pens touching tribute to commemorate 2 months after Nadeli Willers' death. Image: @onealafrica

Source: Instagram

Entrepreneur O'Neal Africa took to social media to mark 2 months since the death of his friend Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willers.

O'Neal Africa poured his heart out in the lengthy Instagram post lamenting how much he misses Naledi.

"Today makes it 2 months, 5, 341, 959 seconds," Madumo began his moving tribute to his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He went on to say:

"I realise you knew this was coming. But you were counting on me coming to terms with this as soon as possible as time was running out. You wanted us to have an intellectual conversation about this, to pathologise your 'End', but I was none the wiser. Perhaps I wasn't ready?"

According to TimesLive, Oneal and Dudu Zuma have been making memorial videos where they shared their fondest memories of their time spent with Naledi who lost her battle cancer in December.

Naledi Willers, The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, has died from breast cancer

Briefly News reported that Naledi Willers' family confirmed that the celeb passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

Naledi is famous for her appearance on the first season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and left the show right after. Today fans remember her as they lament her death.

In 2019 Naledi was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer.

The reality star reportedly used the pandemic lockdowns to shield herself from public scrutiny after undergoing chemotherapy.

Source: Briefly News