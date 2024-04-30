The passing of DJ and MC Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse left a void in his friend’s lives, so they decided to raise money for his family

The comedian’s friends raised R187 300 for the Mabuse family, and they handed the cheque over during the funeral service

Netizens were left saddened by this, and many said that his death did not make sense, especially the manner in which he died

Slain Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse had loyal friends. The late DJ and MC’s family received a generous amount of money from his friends during his funeral service on Sunday, 28 April.

Peter Mashata’s family receive hefty cheque

The passing of DJ and MC Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse still does not make sense to many. The star’s vehicle was struck by a hail of bullets in Soshanguve, a township in Pretoria.

His passing left a significant emptiness in the lives of his friends. This caused them to join forces and organize a fundraiser to support his family. During the funeral service, the comedian’s friends handed over a cheque worth R187 300 to the Mabuse family.

@MDNnewss reports:

"With the support of Peter Mashata’s fans, they managed to raise over R187k for the slain artist’s family. Comedian Mashabela handed the cheque over to his family."

Mzansi reacts to the kind gesture

Netizens are still trying to make sense of Mashata’s death, with many saying it does not make sense.

@RegoSmurf:

"His passing still makes no sense. He indeed had great friends and fans. Brothers let's put our guns down & resolve matters like men used to. Emotions are temporary but not our decisions. Rest Easy bra Peter."

@General_Sport7:

"Great work by his fans, it won't bring him back but it will go a long way in easing the family pains."

@SupaJacks:

"Nice one for ma'Olady. This is definitely what I love to see, amajita coming through for their friend's family."

@Nyeleti1818

"This is awesome. Imagine if friends could carry you while you're alive and not carry your coffin. We can do more when we are united. Imagine people helping a young person to start a business with R50k? Africans need to unite & stop killing each other."

Peter Mashata’s friends host musical tribute night

