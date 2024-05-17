A South African woman shared a TikTok video of her homemade belly-buster drink

The drink is made with eight lemons, ginger, garlic, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon

Many viewers were intrigued by the recipe and shared their experiences in the comments

A woman shared a recipe for a belly buster that will help achieve a flatter tummy. Image: @zuzuandfriends

Source: TikTok

Many people desire having a flat tummy and one South African woman heeded the call by sharing a TikTok video of her homemade belly buster.

Woman mixes belly buster concoction

@zuzuandfriends posted a video showing her washing, preparing and chopping, eight lemons, ginger and garlic before popping them into her juicer machine.

She shows the juicing process and generously adds the leftover pulp, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon to the mix. @zuzuandfriends then takes a tablespoon from the belly buster mix and puts it in a cup before adding boiled water, showing how she would drink it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi open to trying belly buster

Many netizens were intrigued by the woman's post and shared how they couldn't wait to try it out for themselves. Others shared how they had had similar concoctions.

Sbahle_hunter❤️ asked:

"If I don't have a blender what else can I do?

Buhlenhle Mwelase commented:

"This works like magic, but it makes me hungry."

Nothobekile M wrote:

"Sizofa nyani, but I can’t wait to have it. I'm also looking forward to seeing some results ."

Gogo TK clean replied:

"So this is buster people are selling. God bless you mama."

LuLu_Lady R replied:

"Guys, this thing has something. I have been running to the toilet non-stop, but yona, it's working."

Sonneblome said:

"My day one today, I drink at 5pm UK time, but my tummy is making noise you."

Khosi Royalhighness said:

"I do this but slightly differently."

Nway said:

"I made a tea of all these ingredients for flu; now I'll continue for the belly. Thanks sis

Source: Briefly News