Phat Joe allegedly failed to pay rent on his luxury flat since November 2022 and finally got booted out

The 49-year-old media personality allegedly claimed that extortion and misinformation led to his eviction order

South Africans on social media expressed shock and concern over Phat Joe's financial difficulties

Phat Joe was ordered to vacate his home in Cape Town. Image: @therealphatjoe

Source: Instagram

Phat Joe is seemingly facing turbulent times. The broadcaster allegedly failed to pay rent for his luxury Sea Point apartment in Cape Town.

Phat Joe ordered to vacate flat

The situation has escalated to the point of eviction. Reports suggest that Phat Joe's rental arrears have soared to over R600,000 and his last payment was in November 2022.

According to IOL, this led to a legal battle resulting in an eviction order from the Western Cape High Court. Despite his claims of extortion and misinformation, the court upheld the eviction notice.

The deadline for eviction looms over Phat Joe and his wife, Palesa Morgan. The notice mandates their departure from the property by May 31.

SA discusses Phat Joe's financial woes

South Africans voiced their shock and criticism after learning of Phat Joe's eviction saga.

See some comments below:

@ms_tourist said:

"He may have made a not so clever decision but I don’t find joy in someone’s downfall. Life can be unpredictable in this showbiz industry."

@stallionheat mentioned:

"This was inevitable. He should have left a long time ago or tried to downgrade his lifestyle. R40K per month is enough to enable you to buy a proper house."

@eliotchauke1 asked:

"Why did he not buy a house?"

@Melusi_Mokone tweeted:

"40K x 12 = 480 000. Nithi how long was he renting there?"

@SchoolsinNaija stated:

"Most celebrities/public figures are actually living fake life."

@SciyandaSithole posted:

"He could have built himself a beautiful home in Venda."

@AHT_YssY added:

"We're ready to donate, just point us in the right direction."

Lorch allegedly failed to get eviction order against ex

In another article, Briefly News reported that there is more to the Thembinkosi Lorch and Fundiswa Mathithibala saga than what is being said.

The soccer star trended on social media following reports that he was found guilty of beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala. The Orlando Pirates allegedly failed to evict Mathithibala from his home because he owed her.

