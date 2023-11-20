Muvhango is allegedly under fire for failing to pay its actors

The popular soapie is said to have been on production break since September 2023 and actors haven't received a cent for their work

Actors are said to be struggling with debt while unclear when production will continue

‘Muvhango’ is being called out after allegedly failing to pay its actors and staff for months. Images: muvhangosa

Yoh, Muvhango is making headlines for allegedly failing to pay its actors and staff members. The Tshivenda soapie is under fire after actors alleged that they have not been paid for months, leading to their production break in September 2023.

Muvhango called out for alleged non-payment

Haibo! Looks like Muvhango is back on the list of soapies allegedly failing to pay its actors. The popular Tshivhenda show is under fire over non-payment after sources close to the soapie and Word-of-mouth production came forward.

In recent months, rumours of the show coming to an end made rounds on social media as viewers criticised its storylines.

According to ZiMoja, the stars have not seen their money for months:

"We've been on a production break since September and have not been paid our salaries from before the break. We are not getting any answers, which shows that we work like slaves. We don't know when we will shoot again."

Another source to the publication revealed that they are struggling to make ends meet:

"We live in fear of losing our cars and homes. If no one says anything from the producers of Muvhango, we may not get our December salaries."

Speaking to Briefly News, the line manager for the soapie revealed the reason behind non-payment:

"Contracts have ended therefore no payment. We are awaiting feedback from the SABC regarding possible new contracts for the show and the actors."

Previously, Generations: The Legacy was linked to payment scandals after the show's fee rates were leaked.

Mzansi weighs in on Muvhango drama

Fans gave their two cents after discovering that Muvhango is allegedly failing to pay its staff:

FireyFastFreddy advised:

"Stop production with immediate effect till another production house produces it."

Jozitait was confused:

"Didn't know Muvhango was still a thing in 2023."

SmartSosh said:

"Working for a Black company. You will eat grass."

rustyhinges1981 wrote:

"Shame. Maybe they should've protested against the ANC cadres who were looting the Sabc dry.

