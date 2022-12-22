Elizabeth Serunye flexed her acting muscles in a recent episode of Skeem Saam which left viewers impressed

The legendary actress trended on different social media platforms for nailing a crying scene that moved people

Mzansi people on the internet gave Elizabeth her flowers by posting and writing raving reviews in the comments

Elizabeth Serunye acting on Skeem Saam.

Source: UGC

Skeem Saam's current storyline of Principal Jacobeth Thobakgale, played by Elizabeth, has viewers tuning in every night to watch the popular SABC show.

Mzansi is fully invested in seeing how the Turf High principal will rebuild her life after getting swindled by Mr Kganyago, played by Sello Maake kaNcube.

Elizabeth's stand-out performance in the episode that aired on December 21 shook social media and people said it was too believable.

Netizens claimed that they hadn't seen real tears on TV for some time, and thanked Elizabeth for delivering a moving portrayal.

A few people shared that they shed a few tears when she broke down in one of the scenes.

@FaFii_Man said:

"Mma Thobakgale can act yong."

@DrMissUniverse stated:

"I know some of you said we shouldn't feel sorry for Mma Thobakgale, but her cry at the end..."

@CeeNkuna added:

"After she was acting like a Queen with that ring he just disappeared like he was never there

@__otte mentioned:

"The principal is good at this acting thing."

@nbmashile wrote:

"Jacobie genuinely deserves her flowers it’s her reaction to that infamous “the number you have dialled” for me. First-class acting right there."

@Kamohelo_tiago posted:

"It's been a minute since we saw real tears on TV. Great acting from the principal."

