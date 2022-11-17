Social media folks were stunned by a different version of Elizabeth Serunye, which is totally different from her Skeem Saam character

A fake picture of Serunye looking voluptuous fooled many netizens and said her new Skeem Saam co-star was held responsible

People blamed the actor who used to play Archie Moroka on Generations for bringing out the baddie in her

Mzansi talks about Elizabeth Serunye's fake pictures online. Image: @serunyeelizabeth

Source: Instagram

Elizabeth Serunye, who plays the beloved character of Principal Thobakgale on SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam was trending for a bizarre reason.

The controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 posted a doctored image of the actress with a fuller and more voluptuous figure. Duped by the fake post, Tweeps couldn't believe that the respectable Principal Thobakgale was hiding a banging body for all these years.

People said her transformation is because of her sizzling on-screen romance with the legendary Sello Maake kaNcube on the popular drama series Skeem Saam. The show's fans love their chemistry on the show, and that Principal Thobakgale's storyline is finally evolving.

Mzansi peeps thirsted over Serunye's picture, claiming she was the industry's new baddie. Tweeps with sharp eyes tried to bring some sense to the conversation and explain that the picture was not real, but Mzansi wanted to laugh without party poopers.

See the Twitter post below:

Read a few comments from the post's comment section below:

@Roman305III said:

"She's hotter than Zanele Sifuba."

@koketsoL2 wrote:

"You won’t see heaven."

@MRLF_EAST mentioned:

"Nah, this can't be real.☝"

@teka_famba stated:

"No wonder those Turfloop High school learners are failing every year."

@Khutjokgomo commented:

"Peace dololo."

@Samuel67122768 added:

"I blame Archie Moroka."

@CandleySeroba said:

"The principal."

@its_martin0 tweeted:

"Labo gogo mara. ‍♂️"

@CYDRICK_7T5

"I had to do my investigation."

