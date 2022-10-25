South African actor Patrick Seleka, better known as Kat on the SABC1 soapie, has revealed his tattoos to his fans

He took to Instagram to share a photo of his back full of ink and tattoos of various sizes and shapes

Patrick appears to be very different from his Skeem Saam character Kat, as evidenced by his other shenanigans

'Skeem Saam' star "Kat" Patrick Seleka is way different from his character on the popular soapie. Image: @patrickseleka

Source: Instagram

Patrick Seleka's personality is very different from his character of Kat on the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

Recently, the actor was spotted on social media wearing no shirt and flaunting a slew of various shapes and sizes tattoos.

ZAlebs reported that this was a surprise because many people didn't know he had tattoos because he's always covered up on Skeem Saam. On the popular soapie, he is also always portrayed as a sweet and perfect young man with no flaws.

Patrick Seleka Instagram post

Kat understood that there might be curious stans, and he stated that one day he would explain the meaning behind every ink on his body. Patrick Seleka captioned the photo by saying:

"I'll one day tell the meaning of my tatts and the story behind them."

Patrick Seleka shared the following snap on Instagram:

Patrick Seleka is very different from his Skeem Saam character Kat

Nothing could have prepared Skeem Saam viewers for Patrick's admission of being abusive to his wife, Mmabaneng Seleka, according to ZAlebs.

Seleka posted the confession on Instagram. He claimed that he was the primary cause of his wife's depression. Patrick then requested an apology.

This all occurred after Mmabaneng sparked controversy by revealing that she suffers from depression. Many people became interested in what made her unhappy. This became clear when Patrick admitted to being the source of Mmabaneng's depression.

“I have put my wife in a position where I wouldn't want even my worst enemies to be in and I am coming out publicly to her - wherever she is right now - and her family and to everyone that I humbly apologise for everything that I have done and I will do my level best to make things right for her,” apologised Patrick.

This was not the first time the Skeem Saam actor confessed to mistreating his wife. According to ZAlebs, Patrick has gone online multiple times to apologise to his wife for body shaming her, badmouthing her to other people, and even shouting and screaming at her when drunk.

Source: Briefly News