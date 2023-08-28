South Africans sent out mixed reactions after rumours swirled once again that Muvhango might end

The hit SABC 2 TshiVenda series is currently in its 24th season, and rumours of its end are not new

Viewers have criticised the show's storyline, saying writers are lacking in creativity and often repeat certain aspects

Rumours swirl that SABC 2's Muvhango might be ending. The hit telenovela is currently on season 24.

The SABC 2 hit series is believed to be coming to an end after a new show under Word Of Mouth Pictures was added. Image: @natramabulana, @gabrieltemudzani

Speculations of Muvhango's demise resurface

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Muvhango's future hangs in the balance. Phil speculated that with the addition of a new telenovela produced by Duma Ka Ndlovu’s production company Word of Mouth Pictures, they might have to can Muvhango.

Currently, Word Of Mouth Pictures has three shows under its helm and will introduce a fourth to replace Gomora.

Netizens weigh in on Muvhango speculations

With many still supporting the TshiVenda series, some criticise the writers for having a repetitive storyline.

Read some of the comments below:

@Jojo03216 said:

"No, Muvhango is not ending. I have it on good authority that it is not ending."

@Kingb_Bongz said:

"If it gets cancelled, I won't be shocked. Their storyline is based on chieftains and witchcraft. They need to move on from it and try to do something different especially this thing of people coming back from the dead is boring."

@ShottaZee said:

"Multichoice shows lack longevity and numbers. Those three shows might be cancelled by next year this time."

@Mutuki_m said:

"Certainly! Positive news: Duma Ka Ndlovu's Rhythm World Productions has a strong track record with successful telenovelas. They could potentially revive and refresh Muvhango to match the current narrative. Exciting prospects!"

@TsepoThibankhoe said:

"I think continuity is lacking in Muvhango. They can't move away from witchcraft. They keep bringing the same content with a twist."

@Rejoice_Kay said:

"Maybe this is an opportunity for Duma to expand his company and employ more people."

@Brian35911552 said:

"But how is more work for a production company an indication that their longest-running production might be ending? Where is the correlation?"

@Munisa_Mpfula said:

"Cancellation of Muvhango will prove my theory of having fly-by-night content creators in this country. We so many social ills and I feel the show can elicit them."

Muvhango's canning not new

In 2020, Sunday World reported that Muvhango was on the brink of ending. This was due to the alleged poor ratings. They were also allegedly given one more season to improve them.

They also claimed to have renewed their contract with SABC for another season.

Chief Azwindini makes comeback to Muvhango

Briefly News previously reported that viewers were hyped that Gabriel Temudzani, Aka Chief Azwindini Mukwevho, returned to Muvhango.

He rose from the dead after leaving the show 23 years after he started.

