One woman's chicken feet recipe was a massive success on TikTok and got Mzansi people buzzing

The lady showed how she makes appetising and hearty chicken feet guaranteed to satisfy hungry stomachs

Netizens who were eager to try the recipe showed the gorgeous cook love in the comments section

A food content creator posted a chicken feet recipe video. Image: @najeebah_tayob

A gorgeous food content creator dazzled on social media with her chicken feet recipe.

Chicken feet recipe grabs Mzansi's attention

The woman posted a tutorial video showing how she makes the popular hot and spicy delicacy.

She is seen in the clip uploaded by @najeebah_tayob adding onions, chillies, garlic oil and several spices to the chicken feet.

She starts the video by speaking Sesotho which was a big shocker for viewers.

Cooking tutorial video spread on TikTok

Many were stunned that the lady with exotic looks was from South Africa and could speak vernac. Her bubbly delivery added to the popularity of the clip which amassed more 334 000 views and 19 000 likes.

Viewers said they can't wait to try out the delicious-looking recipe in their own kitchens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens marvel at Sesotho speaking food content creator

@KgaboZ stated:

"Vernac caught me off guard."

@naomicrouton mentioned:

"He e wena. I expected you to speak Mandarin."

@KamoChele wrote:

"Wow, I never expected Sesotho se monate jwalo. "

@TibusisoSbusisiweM said:

"Now I know how Venac sounds to foreigners."

@Makhegu05 added:

"I usually chop off the nails for aesthetics."

@LemohangHlungwani commented:

"I’m expecting 'ni hau' nna."

@BriannaPena posted:

"Aromat is the best seasoning."

@QueenTazJ said:

"You left the toenails on."

@KayMadison added:

"My mind just got confused, you so pretty."

