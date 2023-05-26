One savvy shopper has set the internet abuzz by comparing the prices of slip-on shoes from popular retailers, Woolworths and Jet

The surprising revelation of an R130 difference in price has ignited a debate among Mzansi consumers

Peeps were divided over which brand offered the better deal, and some said its more about the quality

Woman sparks debate on the price difference between Jet and Woolworths. Images:@userindianah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman went to Jet and Woolworth's to compare the prices of slip-on shoes from each outlet.

Lady ignites debate of price comparison

TikTok user @userindianah took to social media and posted a video of her discovery of items. The astute shopper shared her findings, showcasing the same style of slip-on shoes available at Woolworths and Jet. While the designs were strikingly similar, the price tags differed significantly, with Woolworths charging R130 more than its competitor.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided over the R130 price difference

Netizens quickly weighed in on the discussion, expressing their opinions and experiences with both brands. Some argued that the perceived superior quality and brand reputation justified the higher price at Woolworths. In contrast, others applauded Jet for providing a more affordable option without compromising style.

Peeps flooded the comments with different views:

@gogo ndlovukazi commented:

"You forgot refinery sthandwa, and they are R350."

@MongeD said:

Tomorrow I'm going for the price, thank you."

@Emmy Njagu commented:

"Quality woolies are the best."

@bongi said:

"the quality is not the same. The woolies one is stronger Sana."

@Same commented:

"Very comfortable. I bought them last month ko Jet."

@uLie said:

"I bought them at Jet Shem. They are so comfy. I love them.

Source: Briefly News