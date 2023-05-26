A woman went viral for doing her viewers a solid and showing them where to shop if they are on a budget

People were grateful after seeing just how affordable the Cotton On clothing became at the special store

The video got lots of attention from online users, and some felt they would be competing with more customers

One generous TikTokker blogged her trip to Cotton On. Netizens could not stop raving after spotting some lit deals in the shop.

A Cotton on Outlet in Gauteng left many shoppers excited after a TikTokker shared the location. Image: @neoentleee

Source: TikTok

Cotton On is popular, but people are always eager to get a good bargain. The video of the alternative shop with the same brand got over 25 000 likes.

TikTokker shares location filled with Cotton On deals

@neoentleee on TikTok posted a video at Cotton On's outlet in Roodepoort. In the video, there were many deals perfect for cheapskates, according to the creator. The shopper posted sweatpants that went from R700 to R250 and more. Watch the video below:

Cotton On customer rejoices over shopping hack

People love to get shopping advice, and this one was a hit. Online peeps commented praising her for being a creator who does not gatekeep.

astro.boobies commented:

"I literally live 10 minutes away but I didn't knowthank you."

Thamsanqa Thethwayo commented:

"@‍♀️ zaze za cheap impahla zenu."

Mapula_lotuscommented:

"To think I bought those cargo pants ka R700 and now they are R300 "

l.eebomelz02 commented:

"What happened to gatekeeping? "

Lebo commented:

"Baloi talking about gatekeeping thank you for the plug❤️"

