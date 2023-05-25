One fashion-forward lady recently took to social media to showcase her latest winter essentials, courtesy of popular online retailer Shein

From cosy track pants to trendy boots, her haul flexed great items that keep you warm and stylish

Netizens flooded her comments and asked how does the process of buying clothes online works, they even asked about customs

Lady was impressed with the quality of Shein after buying winter essentials from the online store. Images: @massive_dreams/TikTok.

A young woman has been trending on social media after she flexed her great winter buys she found at Shein.

Woman flaunts Her Shein haul flexes winter essentials

Her TikTok video showcased all the items she bought from the online store. Thandolwethu Mahlangu highlighted the goods she got at a great price, from track pants, t-shirts and jackets. The Shein haul also features versatile boots which are suitable for winter conditions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was impressed by stylish woman's trendy winter essentials from Shein

With her captivating style and enthusiasm, this lady demonstrates that winter fashion can be both cosy and chic. According to News24, the online store was established in 2008 and ships merchandise to more than 150 countries, including South Africa.

People flooded the comment section asking questions about how to get these items:

@maliiiindaaa_ml said:

"The last top, best quality ever. It's like you have Skims on."

@Zickiie commented:

"How much were your customs alone?"

@Zandisile said:

"Try on haul, please."

@Sindiswa M commented:

"Guy, how do you find sizes? I don't understand."

@NtokozoMsipha commented:

"Me forgetting I have to watch the video."

@thuli_mbenama

"How much did you pay for customs, sisi?"

However, some peeps did not share the same experience:

@LeetsMc_ said:

"Those sweatpants accumulate fluff after 1st wash, even if you handwash."

@Saz said:

"The quality looks top tier."

