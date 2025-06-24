A video of a man proudly returning to his humble shack with Edgars and Woolworths shopping bags went viral

The video showcased the man's confidence, celebrating his ability to enjoy life's finer things, regardless of his circumstances

Netizens praised the video for its empowering message, highlighting that living in a shack doesn't limit one's dreams

A South African man went viral on TikTok after proudly returning to his shack carrying Edgars and Woolies bags, leaving Mzansi touched. Image: @albert.matine

Source: TikTok

A wholesome video of a South African man returning home to his modest shack carrying bags from Edgars and Woolworths has left many feeling emotional. The uplifting moment captured him with a warm smile as he walked through the humble yard, proudly holding his branded shopping bags.

In the video posted by TikTok user Albert Matine, he enters his shack, where he starts preparing food while showing off the inside of his home. The moment was celebrated as a win for the everyday South African who enjoys the finer things regardless of circumstance.

Charity begins at home

The man’s confidence and happiness lit up the timeline, with many viewers applauding his ability to enjoy life on his terms. For many, the video wasn't about showing off expensive groceries, but rather about finding happiness in the simple act of treating oneself.

Commenters highlighted the empowering nature of the content, noting that living in a shack doesn’t limit one's dreams or taste. In a country where class disparity is often a divisive topic, this video brought the realistic everyday life of many South Africans. The video continues to rack up views and praise, reinforcing the idea that content with heart always resonates. In a sea of curated perfection, one man’s proud return to his shack with stylish shopping bags reminded Mzansi of what matters.

A heartfelt TikTok video of a man walking into his modest home with Woolies and Edgars bags had South Africans praising his pride. Image: @albert.matine

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

User271126190221 wrote:

"A responsible young man, keep it up, boyza. God is going to bless you abundantly. 👏"

Tshepo Phohleli said:

"I love the fact that he understands that Woolies is just a grocery store like any other store, keep it up, brother."

Pumeza Linokhanyo Ngumla said:

"All the best, mntaka ma, siqala somewhere to go somewhere. 🙏"

Pontso wrote:

"O reke ceiling board ke tlo go khabarela le lebati ke tlo gotsenyetsa for free"

MaNyambose added:

"Ngyafisa ukhiphe izaza kodwa andifunube ndikkhathaza. 🥰"

Thully852 asked:

"Can I come and stay with you?"

Fatima wrote:

"Retlo popa hang in there🌸🌸"

Czahgazu1 wrote:

"Wangikhumbuza Mina ngiqala ukuhlala ngedwa ngangilala phansi"

Mommies wrote:

"Modimo ga a lahle ngwana wa gagwe, God bless you, my brother 🥰"

Connie Moghel said:

"Kopa hotlo qala life lwena hle pls🥰🥰🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News