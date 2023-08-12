A man cooking mogodu and cow heels together in a three-foot pot got tongues wagging on social media

The TikTok video of the unusual combo surprised many viewers, who reacted with mixed opinions

Some people defended the mixture, claiming it's surprisingly delicious, and challenges common culinary norms

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man cooked cow heels and mogodu in the same pot. Image: @floza_01

Source: TikTok

A video circulating on TikTok showing a man cooking mogodu and cow heels has sparked a lot of chatter.

SA man cooking mogodu and cow heels amazes viewers

The surprising twist was that he combined these two cherished traditional dishes into a single pot. Normally, mogodu and cow heels are enjoyed separately, making this culinary experiment quite the talking point.

Video of traditional food fusion gains traction

The video posted by @floza_01 attracted a whopping 136 000 viewers, many of whom were taken aback by the unique combination. Interestingly, some Mzansi people jumped to the man's defence, sharing that they had actually tasted this uncommon blend and found it to be unexpectedly delicious.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comments section was alive with conversations about mixing traditional foods in new and unexpected ways.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Defenders of mogodu and cow heels pot combo speak out

@mogau_mash posted:

"The combo is not make sure."

@veronica mraji shared:

I know it is possible mara siphinya sa teng will last for weeks. Nonetheless I've done this before it is s nice."

@azievelelo asked:

"Mara why all in one pot?"

@mpule37 stated:

"The best combo."

@dretila wrote:

"It is very nice. I’ve tasted it in one event tjoo monate wa teng."

@foramabonda commented:

"Dijo for Monday babalaze."

@juvenileRSA said:

"The original mix masala."

@benjii1230 added:

"I have done this before, it is very nice."

American woman tries dumpling, mogodu and other SA traditional foods, review video goes viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that an American woman indulged in local cuisine and shared her reaction on TikTok, where she charmed the peeps with her impressive palate.

She feasted on cow tongue, mogodu, lamb trotters, steamed bread, and some side salads, giving the dishes rave reviews in a now-viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News