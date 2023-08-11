A video of a young woman dancing with great energy to amapiano has been doing the rounds online

The TikTok footage shows the woman rocking a Gucci hat and matching pants as she shows off her skills

Many social media users were impressed by her video and flocked in the comments section to show her love

In a now-viral video, a young woman wowed Mzansi netizens with her smooth dance moves and trendy designer outfit.

A young woman dripping in Gucci wowed Mzansi with her dance moves. Image: @titibelievesinyb/TikTok

Young woman in Gucci shows off dance moves in TikTok video

The footage posted on TikTok by @titibelievesinyb shows her rocking a brown Gucci hat and matching pants with a white crop top as she dances to a trendy amapiano track.

She is seen moving around and dancing along to the rhythm of the beat, which seemed to make quite an impression among her online friends as the video boasts over 310K views.

Watch the video below:

Why Gucci is such a big deal

Gucci is a luxury brand with a long and iconic history. According to Lifestyle Asia, the company was founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, and it quickly became known for its high-quality leather goods and accessories.

Gucci has been worn by celebrities and royalty for decades, and it has a reputation for being the epitome of luxury and sophistication.

Many South Africans have come to love the lux brand, too, and many netizens couldn't help but comment on @titibelievesinyb's outfit.

South Africans react to the video showing the young woman love

mahle_2020 said:

"Kodwa uvelaphi ugal omuhle kanjena udansa kahle kanje ❤️."

ThapyTerry024 commented:

"Her Majesty's daughter ke o rata blind ."

Nomakhosi.iii wrote:

"Chilled looking expensive."

hope. reacted:

"Fit goes crazy!"

user3813568181336 commented:

"Is this even sold at Gucci just an ask angilwi whooo yimine."

Joykie wrote:

"Figure lakhoooo."

Snotho_N said:

"Umuhle nje wena nana and your outfit is so cool ."

Young woman shows off R15.6k Gucci loafers

