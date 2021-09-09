A stunning lady has social media abuzz after sharing snaps of the lovely place she now shares with her partner

She's also sweetly thanked her man for being such a hard worker so they can afford to buy a whole home

Mzansi took to the comments section wishing the homeowners a happy life in their new place

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share snaps of the new home she officially shares with bae. The lovely couple posed for the camera looking all sorts of radiant and we're sure they could not be happier about the move.

A stunning couple has just celebrated buying their first home together. Images: @wavyemma/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @wavyemma shared the stunning images.

"The start of a new chapter with my partner in crime. Your hard work never goes unnoticed," she captioned the heartfelt post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The lovebirds posed happily inside their spanking new kitchen. Although there's no furniture in the house yet, there's no doubt the pair will create a comfortable home together.

Social media users headed to the timeline and shared their sweet messages of congratulations. One silly person humorously remarked that he was sad to see the gorgeous young woman had been taken.

Check out some of the comments below:

@cvlsteeb said:

"Congratulations! Y'all look so cute and healthy together!!!"

@CantBanKodaq said:

"We lost her fellas."

@TheAriesKing_ said:

"Love this for you."

@periwinkleskys said:

"I cannot express how happy I am to see y’all win. Congratulations!!! Here’s to many more blessings and a prosperous future."

@jenmariaa said:

"Congrats! Also whatever you’ve been doing with your makeup in your last few pics looks SO good."

@endlessblissx said:

"AH CONGRATS!!! My fav Twitter couple! May your new home be blessed with love, warmth and happiness."

Aww: Man pops the question at Nando's, SA wishes the couple well with jokes

In more cute couple news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has chosen a super unique location for his romantic proposal to his lady. A clip of the precious moment has been making the rounds on social media and many people were surprised to learn that he popped the question in a Nando's restaurant.

Heading online, Twitter user @ReaazAhmed shared a clip of the sweet moment.

It seems the Cape Town couple were enjoying a lovely meal together before the gentleman got down on one knee and proposed. His lady seems surprised but more than willing to accept the ring.

South Africans headed to the comments section and many people shared some super hilarious 'chicken' puns about the proposal. Others were a little shocked by the informal location of the big day but still wished the couple a happy marriage.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Dashcampros said:

"Glad he wasn't chicken."

@YusryF said:

"It must have been the hot sauce that did the trick!"

@DonnyDunn said:

"Surely catering at the wedding will be taken care of here?"

@er1c_the_red said:

"Love it. Congratulations to the happy couple."

@17Davenport said:

"My missus would have straight-up choke-slammed me if I proposed to her in Nando's."

Hugh_Moodien said:

"I’m peri peri happy for them."

@SatelytMangena said:

"My boy had it planned like, 'I'm gonna vaai by Nando's and slaan a proposal quick, she never gonna see it coming'."

@Kev_Heightz said:

"He's finally a man now. Congrats to him."

@ooheaven said:

"so sweet!"

Source: Briefly.co.za