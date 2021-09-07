A video of a local man proposing to his lady at a Nando's restaurant is making the rounds on social media

The couple sat down for a casual meal together before the romantic fella popped the big question

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the super sweet moment

A local man has chosen a super unique location for his romantic proposal to his lady. A clip of the precious moment has been making the rounds on social media and many people were surprised to learn that he popped the question in a Nando's restaurant.

, Twitter user @ReaazAhmed shared a clip of the sweet moment.

It seems the Cape Town couple were enjoying a lovely meal together before the gentleman got down on one knee and proposed. His lady seems surprised but more than willing to accept the ring.

South Africans headed to the comments section and many people shared some super hilarious 'chicken' puns about the proposal. Others were a little shocked by the informal location of the big day but still wished the couple a happy marriage.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Dashcampros said:

"Glad he wasn't chicken."

@YusryF said:

"It must have been the hot sauce that did the trick!"

@DonnyDunn said:

"Surely catering at the wedding will be taken care of here?"

@er1c_the_red said:

"Love it. Congratulations to the happy couple."

@17Davenport said:

"My missus would have straight-up choke-slammed me if I proposed to her in Nando's."

Hugh_Moodien said:

"I’m peri peri happy for them."

@SatelytMangena said:

"My boy had it planned like, 'I'm gonna vaai by Nando's and slaan a proposal quick, she never gonna see it coming'."

@Kev_Heightz said:

"He's finally a man now. Congrats to him."

@ooheaven said:

"so sweet!"

Double blessing: Pretty lady celebrates as 24th birthday turns into engagement

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young lady known on Twitter by the name HayleyMulenda has obtained several thousands of heartwarming reactions on an amazing post she put up recently.

The double surprise

On her Twitter handle, @HayleyMulenda, the young lady shared how her 24th birthday turned into a much bigger surprise than she could have imagined or asked for.

To her amazement, the day ended with her not only turning 24 but also becoming a fiancèe to the love of her life as the young man proposed to her on the same day.

She shared the happy moment of wearing her engagement ring and giving a warm hug to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé in pictures that won the admiration of many social media users.

Massive reactions

Below were some interesting comments that tweeps shared after chancing upon HayleyMulenda's heartwarming post.

@TheRealAMOx replying to @HayleyMulenda said:

"Congrats… but are we just gonna ignore this IMPECCABLE FADE!!! Shoutout to the barber."

Blessing O mentioned:

"Oooh!! So happy for you Hayley! Congratulations & happy birthday."

@MonochromeEgo indicated:

"Congratulationssss and happy kobe year love! May God bless you and your union abundantly!"

@SamadChowdhury_ said:

"So happy for you Hayley, happy birthday and massive congrats on your engagement!"

