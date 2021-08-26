HayleyMulenda, an adorable young lady on Twitter, could not keep her calm as her boyfriend popped the question on her 24th birthday

The beautiful lady shared the heartwarming story in just three lines while adding amazing photos of herself and the good-looking fiance

HayleyMulenda's post has already gathered over 10,000 reactions as a lot of social media users have been amazed by her story

A beautiful young lady known on Twitter by the name HayleyMulenda has obtained several thousands of heartwarming reactions on an amazing post she put up recently.

The double surprise

On her Twitter handle, @HayleyMulenda, the young lady shared how her 24th birthday turned into a much bigger surprise than she could have imagined or asked for.

To her amazement, the day ended with her not only turning 24 but also becoming a fiance to the love of her life as the young man proposed to her on the same day.

Double Blessing: Pretty lady Celebrates as 24th Birthday Turns into Engagement

She shared the happy moment of wearing her engagement ring and giving a warm hug to her boyfriend turned fiance in pictures that won the admiration of many social media users.

Massive reactions

Below were some interesting comments that tweeps shared after chancing upon HayleyMulenda's heartwarming post.

@TheRealAMOx replying to @HayleyMulenda said:

Congrats …but are we just gonna ignore this IMPECCABLE FADE!!! Shoutout to the barber

Blessing O mentioned:

Oooh!! So happy for you Hayley! Congratulations & happy birthday Party popper

@MonochromeEgo indicated:

congratulationssss and happy kobe year love! may God bless you and your union abundantly!

@SamadChowdhury_ said:

So happy for you Hayley, happy birthday and massive congrats on your engagement!

Young man proposes after 6 years

In an equally romantic report by Briefly News, a handsome Ghanaian young man identified on Twitter as Mr Squally has amazed many social media users after sharing a post of himself and the love of his life on Twitter.

On his handle, @squallylive, Squally revealed that he met the beautiful young lady six years back and has now decided to take their relationship to the next level and be together forever.

The young man made the heartwarming declaration to his lover after taking her on an amazing date that market exactly six years after the two of them started going out.

