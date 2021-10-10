“For Real?”: Video of Mans Proposal at Fast Food Joint, SA Has Mixed Reactions

A local couple has social media buzzing after sharing in their engagement at a Hungry Lion restaurant

It seems the man and lady are very happy with one another, celebrating the super big moment

Mzansi, however, was left in shock and flooded the comments section with confused reactions

A local man has social media users talking after proposing to his lady at a local chicken joint. It seems the gentleman really made his bae happy as she brags about "keeping him safe" for all his ex-lovers.

A local man has social media users talking after proposing to his lady at a local chicken joint. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared a clip of the sweet moment along with his own congratulatory messages.

It seems South Africans, however, were left really confused by the fast-food joint proposal. One person cheekily wondered if the couple could even afford a wedding while another commended the brave fella for popping the question in public.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mthizz_SA said:

"@HungryLionSA must do the right thing here."

@justRT_SA said:

"Manje kuzoba a norm. People will engage their girlfriends in restaurants without imali yomshado hoping the Restaurant will pull up to help them to fulfil their marriage."

@media_referee said:

"This is not gonna end well."

@sizweshongwe14 said:

"I have to give it to the guys who propose in public, I don't have the guts."

@_lesley_za said:

"I'm sure the lion is over the moon."

Source: Briefly.co.za