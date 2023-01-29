A video of a woman cleaning mogodu in a washing machine had people online shaking their heads

The Twitter post got over a million views and netizens were shocked by what they were seeing on their timelines

Many tweeps were disgusted by the mogodu spinning in the machine and expressed their disapproval in the comments section

A woman said her sister cleaned mogodu in the washing machine. Image: @Papitulo_Zee

Source: Twitter

A woman with the handle Papitulo_Zee exposed her sister on Twitter and posted a picture and video of how she cleans mogodu in the washing machine before cooking it.

The tweet went viral with more than 1.4 million views and thousands of people took offence at how the woman prepared Mzansi's beloved delicacy.

Manually washing mogodu is a smelly and time-consuming process, and it seems the lady wanted to save herself some time and get straight to cooking.

Tweeps said the video was all the proof they needed to avoid eating at other people's homes.

Mzansi reacts to the tweet about the mogodu being cleaned in a washing machine

People wrote in the comments section that it was unhygienic and that food and clothes should not be washed in the same place.

@paballo_maseko posted:

"I get this. It’s just going to be tough to wash that machine and have it smell proper."

@slotsgardens said:

"That’s why our parents used to say do not eat at anybody’s house."

@YayaRSA asked:

"Joh. Was she doing this for content or this is her normal reasoning?"

@sibonise101 said:

"So you wash your food in the same space as you wash your undies? How convenient is that."

@Ms_kellzz shared:

"Not sure if this will help, but add vinegar when washing the machine itself to help with the smell."

@Kandi_Krush wrote:

"Waste of electricity. Could have just bought cooked mogodu and saved time and electricity."

@plexieym commented:

"This is up there with Americans washing their hair in the kitchen sink."

@TseTse_Boi posted:

"Next thing you’re walking around with mogodu-scented clothes in this heat."

Man’s mogodu recipe has Mzansi pressed after he butchers it during unique preparation method

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a man's mogodu recipe was rendered as not South African-approved. The cooking content creator took extra steps to clean the mogodu, and no one thought it was appetising.

The tweep who shared the video claimed that people in KZN would be especially disturbed by the recipe. People started to name other areas where the way he cooked the meal would be unacceptable.

