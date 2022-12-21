A man got his tripe, aka mogodu, ready for cooking in a unique way that caught South African people's attention on the internet

This guy's method for cleaning tripe included extra steps that made many people think he was doing it wrong

The video went viral and got over 100 000 views as people discussed the interesting way the man cooked the traditional meal

A man's mogodu recipe was not South African-approved when he showed the process. The cooking content creator took extra steps to clean the mogodu, and no one thought it was appetising.

A man prepared mogodu in a way that made people think he was doing an injustice to the dish. Image: Twitter/ @nalathokozane

The tweep who shared the video claimed that people in KZN would be especially disturbed by the recipe. People started to name other areas where the way he cooked the meal would be unacceptable.

Man cooking tripe in strange way has South Africans unimpressed

A Twitter video shows a man preparing tripe his way. In the clip by @nalathokozane, the cook took the cow's stomach lining, the grey part of the tripe, and scraped it off. He then continues to made a stew for the mogodu. The man served his mogodu beef stew with leafy greens, avocado and pap.

Despite the traditional ingredients, people were confused about how he prepared the tripe. Twitter users had questions about why he scraped off the mogodu fibres which carry a lot of flavour. Peeps are used to seeing the strange ways people prepare their mogodu, but this one hit differently. Netizens of many cultures, from Zulu to Tsonga, commented, expressing their disapproval.

@TheoNyiko10 commented:

"Even me as Tsonga guy I don’t approve this."

@the_Originalrok commented:

"An animal died and this man disgraces it like this?"

@Rea411 commented:

"Not there by Limpopo or Gauteng."

@TheRealest201 commented:

"This guy must be arrested, this is crime."

@Authentic_R03 commented:

"This is so disturbing. Why is he doing this? Motho o senya mogodu.[He is ruining the tripe]"

@MagnusHeystek commented:

"Maybe I'm a little bit Zulu. Offal is probably my favourite food in the world, with a little bit of pap or stamp on the side."

@BryanNgobez commented:

"Why o remove mashishi a mogodu mara ."[Why is he removing the lining}

@bandz_and_roses commented:

"I'll pass, gladly."

"Made my stomach turn:" woman cleaning mogodu in washing machine horrifies SA

Briefly News previously reported that a video about someone cleaning tripe using a modern house appliance went viral. After millions of views, South Africans were not shy to give their opinion about the woman's idea to use a washing machine as a food cleaner.

Netizens expressed their disapproval of the random food prep hack. Many people also cracked jokes about the idea, not convinced it was good.

In a TikTok video posted by @ayanderr, the TikToker said her older sister did not feel like washing the mogodu by hand, so she used the washing machine instead.

