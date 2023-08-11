A woman prepared a traditional delicacy, the cow tongue, and TikTok users thought she made it look appetising

The lady recorded a video showing people how they could cook a whole beef tongue, and proved her skill by nailing it the first time

Online users thought that this cook's recipe was interesting as many shared opinions about her cooking technique

A Venda beauty made content about how she cooked beef tongue. The lady prepared the interesting dish in a TikTok video.

A Venda woman made a TikTok video cooking beef tongue for the first time. Image: @edzy_san

Source: TikTok

The video of the beef tongue recipe received more than 6 000 likes. Peeps discussed their eating preferences when it comes to cow parts.

Venda home cook nails cow tongue recipe

A lifestyle content creator from Venda @edzy_san showed people how she made cow tongue without any experience. In the video, she boiled the tongue before slicing and searing it for a stew. Watch the recipe below:

TikTok viewers love Venda woman's cooking content

This creator's recipe had many fascinated by her cooking. Netizens noticed that she showed a great way to remove the hard exterior of the tongue.

@Tebogo asked:

"How did you know if lu ya bvisiwa ganda (you peel the skin) if it was your first time cooking it."

Edzy_san, the creator, replied:

"I made sure I did my research."

MaSithole, aka Selly, suggested:

"After boiling it you can eat it like cold meat by putting it on your sandwiches."

Glorious admitted:

"I don't eat it, but it look perfect the way you cooked it."

mahlodilegodi1 said:

"The way I love Venda korr I am smiling don't even hear what you're saying."

tshipanishudufhad added:

"You taught me how to remove the outer layer."

mogau@hawza wrote:

"Some men are blessed."

