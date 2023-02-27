One lady on TikTok showed how she cooks grasshoppers, aka nzie, according to the content creator

The viral video of the grasshopper that went viral shows how a lady prepared the hopping insects over the fire

People who are unfamiliar with the dish flooded the comments to express their surprise and see how grasshoppers get unprepared

A lady showed people how she cooks grasshoppers. The cook posted a recipe of how she does it.

South Africans reacted to seeing a lady from Limpopo cook grasshoppers over the fire. Image: TikTok/@cookingwithluu

Source: UGC

Online users reacted to seeing a woman fry up some grasshopper. People who saw her cooking clip had various reactions.

Grasshopper recipe becomes a hit on TikTok

A woman @cookingwithluu cooked grasshoppers, and she shared the recipe. People were fascinated by how the lady made the delicacy by frying it and adding spices. Watch the video below:

TikTok users amazed as woman cooks grasshoppers

Mzansi love's seeing how others create traditional dishes. People who were not familiar with the dish in Venda culture expressed their surprise. Peeps in the comments should be adults about the dish.

user7194439977488 commented:

"Wow how did you catch them ? They are so many, it reminded me of my childhood memories."

Zekhethelo Mvesh Miy commented:

I scrooooome the whole process."

sabelo cindi commented:

"Yho ifear factor madoda."

Portia Tlaka commented:

"It's so hard to catch them. Childhood memories."

Comfy commented:

"Sbwl, our very own Prawns everytime am near Ocean Basket the smell remind me of Ditsie their Prawns."

Siphokazi Figlan commented:

"How did you catch so many ? That is so impressive."

K_Y_Bophelo commented:

"If we can eat prawns and crabs, I think we can also manage these."

PapaTee96. commented:

"'ndikho creator khonthent" I can't breathe."

