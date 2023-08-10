One woman showed people on the internet her crush and did the most in a hilarious way by putting her vocals on display

This lady was sitting on a sidewalk where she sometimes goes in hopes that one guy will be on his routine shirtless run

Online users about it was hilarious when they saw the video of the creator expressing her thirst using a song by H.E.R and Daniel Caesar

One woman went TikTok viral for liking a man. The TikTokker posted a video showing other peeps her type. The stunner told people that she was nursing a crush on a guy who regularly jogs past a spot.

The video of the woman's singing received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who could not help but make fun of the situation.

Woman has crush on stranger

A TikTokker @sandra_mooi made content following her crush. In the video, she recorded a shirtless guy driving past in her neighbourhood. The babe sang Daniel Caesar and H.E.R's hit song Best Part at the top of her lungs when he passed by. Watch the video below:

SA has jokes about woman's crush

Many people thought the lady was hilarious. Netizens had comments about how she should approach the guy.

Tshiamo Mile was amused:

"Even the lyrics went jogging you’re soo happy."

Zukhanye said:

"Hear me out girl. He is running there everyday just to see you.. He is fully aware of what he's doing."

melaninmeisiiie wrote:

"The way I can't judge because I be doing stuff like this."

ChulluNcoko commented:

"Someone has to tag him, girl he didn't hear you hit those notes."

Hlubi Tindleni joked:

"My dear, what if he runs there to see you everyday? It's giving K-Drama."

Online users amused by TikTok creators

Netizens on TikTok to see funny people on social media. Many videos are a hit, especially when TikTokkers take their antics to the public.

