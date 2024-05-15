Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer DJ Shimza recently celebrated his birthday

The businessman posted several pictures of himself on his Instagram page, wishing himself a happy birthday as he turned 35

Many fans and followers of the producer flooded his comment section and wished him well on his special day

DJ Shimza celebrated his birthday in style. Image: @shimza.dj

South African-born DJ and producer DJ Shimza expressed gratitude for being granted yet another year around the sun.

DJ Shimza turns 35

The internationally acclaimed DJ Shimza recently turned 35 after a social media squabble with the controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai about how he climbed the ladder and became successful.

Shimza celebrated his birthday in style, posting several pictures of himself on his Instagram page. He wished himself a great day as he was halfway to 40.

He wrote:

"Balloons on my page. Happy birthday to me. BIG 35."

See the post below:

Fans wished the star a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared on social media that he was celebrating his special day, many fans and followers flooded his comment section and wished him a blessed, happy birthday. See some of the messages below:

coachkarabo_26 wrote:

"Happy Birthday Habibi."

sibo_the_zulu said:

"Happy birthday Shimmy."

lootlove2 commented:

"Happy Birthday Shimmy!"

speedstabro replied:

"35 only, Still young & strong. More life Shimmy!"

kreativenativez responded:

"Happy Birthday Ashley. May your presence keep bringing joy & happiness into peoples lives. May your day & year ahead be filled with good health & all the wonderful moments you deserve."

goodlucklive mentioned:

"Happy birthday friend, so proud of everything you are and all you are becoming keep em dancing x."

tebogoww96 shared:

"Happy birthday grootman to more life more blessings and more happiness enjoy the rest of your day."

koketso_moheat said:

"You must be proud of yourself Brother, at 35 you’ve achieved a lot…Happy Birthday."

DJ Shimza takes on the world

Briefly News previously covered reactions over DJ Shimza's Afrotech festival performance in Switzerland that had Mzansi raving.

The popular DJ has toured the world and performed at some of the most prestigious events, Burning Man 2023 being one of them.

