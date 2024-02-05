Activist Ntsiki Mazwai blasted popular house DJ and producer DJ Shimza on Twitter (X)

Mazwai wrote a tweet about the star sleeping his way to the top of the industry game

DJ Shimza responded to the tweet, sharing that Ntisiki is saying because it didn't work out for her

Ntsiki Mazwai and DJ Shimza fired shots at each other on social media. Image: @dj_shimza, @ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Activist Ntiski Mazwai was at loggerheads with the award-winning international DJ, Shimza recently on social media. This came after the star made headlines as he shared a stage with his mother during his annual One Man Show in Tembisa last year.

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses DJ Shimza of sleeping his way to the top

The controversial Nontsikelelo Mazwai found herself trending on social media after she questioned the justice system in South Africa. Not so long ago, the author, poet, blogger and activist blasted popular DJ and house producer DJ Shimza on her X, formerly Twitter page accusing him of sleeping his way to the top.

She wrote:

"You literally slept your way to the top @Shimza01 Stop. Just stop."

See the post below:

But, Shimza didn't back down as he responded to Ntsiki's claim on Twitter and wrote:

"It didn’t work for you O nga motete akere."

See the post below:

Netizens react to their fight

Shortly after the pair had a back-and-forth, many social media users responded to their fight. See some of the comments below:

@JuliRee_Mts wrote:

"There are no rules in a street fight."

@IamthabangK said:

"This is what I signed up for, early in the morning, and it's going down.."

@wearebold_sa responded:

"Eh so vele you acknowledge gore you slept your way through the top weeee ma jesu."

@beauty_1235 replied:

"What I like about these two, they are not denying anything."

@NdondoUnathi commented:

"It's gonna be a looooong daaaay."

@Thabang37094259 mentioned:

"So it's true he confirms it."

@ConieLangalanga replied:

"Yoo Shimmy early so??"

Ntsiki Mazwai makes fun of Quinton Jones

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntiski Mazwai made fun of Quinton Jones after his alimony demands were made public knowledge.

She found amusement in the fact that Minnie Dlamini was the alleged breadwinner in the marriage, and she added that she would not respect a man she feeds.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News