South African Youtuber Hlubi Ghost bought himself a new luxury Porsche car

A video of the star at a car dealership receiving the car keys of the vehicle was shared on social media

Some netizens questioned if this was one of the star's pranks or content for his YouTube page

Youtuber Ghost Hlubi bought himself a new Porsche car. Image: ghost.hlubi

Things seemed to have lightened up for the young YouTube and musical artist Ghost Hlubi. The star recently bought himself a luxury beast after he reconciled with his ex-lover and musician Seemah.

Ghost Hlubi buys a Porsche car

The 21-year-old social media influencer and prankster Ghost Hlubi has made headlines on social media lately. This is after the star's girlfriend Seemah revealed last year that Hlubi faked buying her a car.

The influencer, whose real name is Khanya Hlubi, recently blessed himself by buying a new luxury Porsche car. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star at the dealership, shopping for the luxury beast and receiving the keys. They wrote:

"Ghost Hlubi buys a new Porsche.."

Watch the video below:

Netizens questioned the purchase

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, netizens complimented him and some questioned if this was not one of his pranks or content for his YouTube page. See some of the comments below:

@MokoenaDee said:

"I’m now convinced I’m the only poor person in Mzansi."

@reaschwarz wrote:

"Here we go using that buy term loosely again."

@SliqTalker tweeted:

"I don’t believe these cats no more. I believe it when I see it in their driveway not at the dealership. Anyone can pay the dealership for content creation."

@Ora_lee2 questioned:

"Is it one of his pranks?"

@Mayo6Tee asked:

"Whats his profession?"

@StreetGangBla commented:

"Why is he not uncovering it, , they probably told him he can’t touch it, the real owner is coming."

