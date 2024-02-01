A video of a man flying thousands of kilometres across the ocean to pay lobola for his wife-to-be has Mzansi in their feels

The video, which has generated over 373.9 K viewers in two days, shows the adorable couple celebrating their traditional wedding

People flocked to the comments section as they sent the couple congratulatory messages on their special day

An American man flew from the US to pay his South African wife's family lobola in a TikTok video. Image:@lindzy.n

Source: TikTok

An American man amazed online users after he flew from the US to pay lobola for his wife-to-be. The bride-to-be's sister shared a video of their special day.

US man pays lobola for South African wife

The TikTok video shared by @lindzy.n, who is the bride's sister, has gathered over 373.9 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

The clip shows a woman prepping the food for the big day. As the video continues, the bride and groom are unveiled and can be seen dressed beautifully in blueprint African attires, standing next to each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

While the video progressed, the lobola ceremony took place, and everyone looked happy as they celebrated the love birds.

Watch the video below:

People swoon over the adorable couple

Online users flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, while others praised the young man for honouring his wife's tradition.

User3351078817624 wrote:

"Lucky her. That's so cute uphu ubhuti wakhe nami ngikhona."

Bubu said:

"This year it’s either I’m moving to US or I download Tinder. Congratulations to her."

kefilwephutiyagae was curious, adding:

"How did she convince him to pay lobola."

Thekgi commended:

"Girl has some serious super powers, some ladies can’t convince a guy from Sat Afrika."

Asembo MaNgunezi Omuhle added

"Love is beautiful."

Golden simply said:

"Congratulations sisi woow how I wish to get one white man for me one day you lucky cc enjoy."

What is lobola?

Lobola is an African custom by which a groom's family pays in cattle or cash to the bride's family before the marriage.

In South Africa, lobola is practised by Zulus, Xhosas, Swazis, Silozis, Shonas and the northern and southern Ndebelse.

It is sometimes referred to as "bride price."

American dating venda bae preps for lobola talks in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that an American fellow practised his lobola negotiation skills by negotiating prices of fresh produce.

His facial reactions may hint that his skills are on the right track, but are they enough to convince the uncles to give their daughter away? Only time will tell.

@beyondborder_jh's video on Tiktok had other men dating South Africans, hoping their skills were as top-notch as his. The chap sharpens his negotiation skills by haggling with a fruit vendor selling watermelon.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News