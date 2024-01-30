An amusing TikTok video of a father offering to reach his baby girl to a lunch date has gone viral

The footage shows the father providing two options, which the daughter picks to eat outside

Little did she know that the offer meant to eat outside the house in the literal sense, sparking humour online

One Mzansi dad left his daughter defeated and disappointed after playing a silly trick on her.

Dad takes daughter "out"

A TikTok video shared by @snetembam shows approaching his daughter with two papers offering two options to treat his daughter on his payday.

Without her seeing, the girl had to pick between the two. The first option was to "eat outside" and the other to "eat at home".

The girl picked to eat outside and reacted with much excitement, thinking she was about to be taken out to a restaurant by her dearest daddy. However, Pops had another idea in mind.

The video switches to show the girl sitting outside the house holding a plate of food, looking rather unsatisfied with her father's efforts, LOL bethuna.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by dad's trickery

Many netizens reacted to the video with laughter, while others called out the dad for pranking his poor daughter, who had been anticipating a fun-filled day.

Zawadi responded:

"Haaaa ungcolile Snethemba ."

lwanelesikonje commented:

"Hayini Snethemba."

said de unsaid commented:

"Which father is this ?"

Nangamso Puwani said:

"Oh hay leGeneration yabazali ."

Mandlovu replied:

"Kodwa Tata ngeke ."

Sharon Gibisela said:

"Daddy kodwa outside ."

Blessing Dube replied:

"Otata bensuku zokugcina."

