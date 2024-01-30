A mother captured her daughter's adorable moment, taking her plate to the kitchen while at Wimpy

The adorable little girl is visibly raised well, she kept her manners intact at all times

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the parent for her teachings

A little girl kept her manners and took her plate to the kitchen at Wimpy. Images: @belike_liisa

Source: TikTok

Cleaning up after oneself is an important life skill that is better taught at a young age. One of many ways to do this, is to teach your child to wash dishes or place them in the sink instead of just leaving them lying anywhere.

This skill they will grow up with will help them endear themselves to future roommates or spouses and feel like contributing members of the family unit.

One little girl has been taught the life skill of cleaning up after herself very well, and she does it anywhere.

@belike_liisa uploaded a video of her daughter taking her plate to the kitchen while they were at Wimpy.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Girl takes plate to the kitchen at Wimpy

Watch the adorable TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were impressed

The video garnered over 78k likes, with many online users admiring the parent for raising her daughter very well.

@Mpumi Lelo the great shared:

"She's raised well."

@Mihlali Ndamase said:

"You're raising her very well, s/o to you mama ♥️"

@TrishTheCoon wrote:

"She's got good values, it's not embarrassing, its adorable "

@puseletso commented:

"She got good manners."

@Hlaks_Mankopod shared:

"She is well mannered, nothing deep."

@Kitty Meow Meow said:

"Like when I cleaned the coffee counter at Pick n Pay, the barista was shocked..He said he has never seen any customer clean after themselves."

Mom uses reverse psychology to make her sons clean their room

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who used reverse psychology to make her sons clean their untidy room.

Instead of the usual scolding, she used her brain to make them tidy up their shared bedroom without raising her voice or lifting a finger. She went to the boys' laundry basket in their en suite bathroom and threw their dirty clothes on the floor and their beds.

She asked them why their room was untidy. The boys were shocked, but a moment later, they cleaned up their room as it had never been untidy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News