A fed-up mommy decided to use an unconventional method to coax her kids into cleaning their room

Instead of using her usual shouting technique, the mother experimented with a new tactic, and she filmed her kids' reaction

Mzansi TikTok couldn't believe the unpredictable results of her unique parenting trick

A mother of two boys was fed up with constantly telling her little sons to clean up their untidy bedroom, which had clothes and sneakers strewn around.

So instead of the usual scolding, she decided to use her brains to make them tidy up their shared bedroom without raising her voice or lifting a finger.

The video was uploaded by @Mpho_Mlambo, a proud Pretoria resident and tattoo enthusiast who used reverse psychology to get the job done.

She went to the boys' laundry basket in their en suite bathroom and threw their dirty clothes on the floor and on their beds.

She then captured the moment her children came upstairs to their bedroom and they looked bewildered like a homeowner who discovered their house had been burgled.

Watch the video below:

After the initial shock, the mom told the boys why their room looked ravaged.

Fortunately, they got the point and got to work cleaning up their room.

Within a few minutes, they had packed all their clothes away into the closet and laundry basket.

Even netizens were amazed at how beautiful the room looked when its tidy.

Mzansi reacts to TikTok of Pretoria mommy's trick to make sons tidy their room

The video gained over 300k views and 1k comments within 24 hours of it being posted. This is what people thought.

thabomakoe116 said his mom was worse:

"My mom used to put all your unattended laundry in your school bag. Boom, you're taking out your underwear in class."

Nana approved:

“Good one, will definitely help my 3 boys with messing their rooms."

‍‍MomWife was tired of parenting:

“Parenting is tiring bathong. It’s the same story with my 12-year old boy.”

luucandy23 said the boys were neater than her:

“I’m permanently employed but their room is better than mine."

NickyGM2008 said her children are worse:

“Do you also find half-eaten apples in that room too? True it’s tiring."

HOPE suggested:

"You should have taken their blankets then they will buy them in exchange for a clean room."

duduzile. what said her girls are also untidy:

"I'm really struggling with my girls also, I will try this technique because wow I'm tired."

BuyisileStixx_ said the room actually looked good without the mess:

“They have a beautiful bedroom.”

