Shameka Morris has been labelled a bad mom by social media users for applying fake tattoos on her toddler son

She has been doing this since Treylin was six months old but even her own family had a hard time accepting it at first

The fashion designer said although some of the backlash does hurt her feelings, she doesn’t care how anyone views her parenting skills

A mother has received backlash from the public after sharing images of her son covered in temporary body art on social media.

Tattoo enthusiast and fashion designer from Florida in the US Shameka Morris admits that she started covering her son, Treylin, with body art when he was just six months old.

Shameka Morris says she loves covering her son in body art and reckons he loves it too. Image: @nuggetworld561/Instagram

As much as she finds thrill in the body art, the 29-year-old admits that she’s been labelled a bad mom by social media users.

“I get a lot of backlash because people are not used to seeing a baby with tattoos. They say I’m raising my son as a ‘gangster’ and ‘thug’,” she said speaking to YOU Magazine.

Shameka shared that even her own family had a hard time accepting it at first.

“When I first started tattooing Treylin, my family hated it because they don’t like that I have tattoos.”

Her sister, Dinera, said they have, however, since had a change of heart considering how many people are taken with Treylin’s appearance.

Shameka says she’s been receiving backlash since before Trey was born.

“When I was eight months pregnant I did a maternity shoot with my brothers at a tattoo shop. And I got bullied on social media. All the comments were negative, people were saying my baby was going to be born with a whole bunch of tattoos, that he’s going to have skin poison. It was crazy.”

The child's Instagram account is filled with images of him rocking his ink and Shameka, who runs the account, says the cyber bullying is even worse.

“The backlash has been horrible. It hurts my feelings because I know I’m not a bad mom, yet I get called all types of names,” she says.

The proud mom says Trey loves his temporary body art.

“When he sees himself dressed in the mirror, he be feeling himself, he be dancing. I really think he enjoys it. I don’t care how anyone views my parenting skills,” she said.

